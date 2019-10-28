Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Situation in south Yemen showing 'positive signals'

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 15:40
ABU DHABI - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that the situation in south Yemen had shown "positive signals" for the first time in months.


In an address at the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, Le Drian also said Saudi Arabia had shown openness to a possible truce in Yemen.

Le Drian said on Sunday after a meeting with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, that France would work with the United Arab Emirates to de-escalate regional tensions which have spiked after attacks on oil assets in the Gulf.


