Six UAE servicemen killed in accidents in Yemen - Report

Six soldiers from the United Arab Emirates were killed in a vehicle collision in Yemen, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported on Friday.



The UAE is a member of a Saudi-led military coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government against Iran-aligned Houthis. But it has been scaling down its presence since June amid rising criticism of the war.

More than 100 UAE citizens have been killed in the war since the coalition intervened in March 2015 to try to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, which was ousted by the Houthis in late 2014.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });