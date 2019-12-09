The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Smoke in cockpit incident snarls traffic at Washington airport

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 9, 2019 18:42
The pilot of an American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-200 on final approach to Reagan Washington National Airport reported smoke in the cockpit on Monday, prompting extensive delays to other flights, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
American Eagle Flight 5082, operated by PSA Airlines, a unit of American Airlines Group Inc, reported the incident after taking off from Tallahassee, Florida.
The plane landed safely at 9:36 a.m., stopped on a taxiway and passengers were bused to the terminal. No injuries were reported among the 48 passengers and three crew. The plane was towed to the ramp. An American Airlines spokesman said its maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft. The incident prompted the FAA to hold incoming flights at their origins and caused departure delays of up to an hour.
UK PM Johnson criticized for response to photo of sick child, debating NHS
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 07:02 PM
Putin meets Ukraine leader for first time at Paris peace summit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:56 PM
Russia hands out passports to 125,000 residents of rebel-held east Ukraine
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:52 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu calls for last ditch talks with Blue and White
WADA president laments 'almost never-ending' Russian doping saga
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:51 PM
Turkey joins Nobel ceremony boycott in protest against Handke
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:49 PM
WADA sanctions are inappropriate and excessive - Russian Olympic Committee
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 06:40 PM
IDF soldier seriously injured by lightning strike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 04:54 PM
More than two dozen people feared missing after NZ volcanic eruption kills 5
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 04:45 PM
Two sentenced in Jordan for planning attack against Israeli embassy
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/09/2019 04:26 PM
Donald Trump to meet Russia's foreign minister on Tuesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 02:28 PM
New Zealand police: No more survivors expected from volcano eruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 01:41 PM
Senior North Korean official: Trump is a heedless and erratic old man
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 01:02 PM
Japan and Iran discuss possibility of Hassan Rouhani visiting
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 12:34 PM
Turkey says has deported 11 French 'terrorist' suspects
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/09/2019 12:32 PM
