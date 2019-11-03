Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Smotrich: Dismantling the Right Bloc will lead to 'Oslo Government'

By MAARIV ONLINE
November 3, 2019 10:19
Minister of Transport Bezalel Smotrich said in response of MK Naftali Bennett that he "relieves Netanyahu of any commitment to the New Right", which actually means dismantling the right-wing bloc, tweeting that "dismantling the right-wing bloc will be an irresponsible folly that will result in the establishment of the Oslo government, which led to heavy disasters. Elections will be bad, but the dissolution of the right is much more."


