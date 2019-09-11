Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Smotrich: Yamina must be able to block Palestinian state

By
September 11, 2019 10:10
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Yamina has to be big enough for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be able to tell US President Donald Trump he doesn’t have a coalition that will allow the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Surprisingly, Smotrich says that he supports Netanyahu’s “policy of containment” regarding Gaza. He clarified that he thinks governments, including Netanyahu’s, have made a lot of mistakes over the year, but recently, we stopped a major threat in North that needs more attention than Gaza.He added: "The situation in the South is bad and unpleasant and the residents are heroes, but the situation in the North could be a strategic threat at a different level."


