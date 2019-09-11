Smotrich: Yamina must be able to block Palestinian state

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Yamina has to be big enough for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be able to tell US President Donald Trump he doesn’t have a coalition that will allow the establishment of a Palestinian state.
Surprisingly, Smotrich says that he supports Netanyahu’s “policy of containment” regarding Gaza. He clarified that he thinks governments, including Netanyahu’s, have made a lot of mistakes over the year, but recently, we stopped a major threat in North that needs more attention than Gaza.He added: "The situation in the South is bad and unpleasant and the residents are heroes, but the situation in the North could be a strategic threat at a different level."
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});