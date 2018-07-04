Soccer-England beat Colombia on penalties to reach quarter-finals

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
MOSCOW - England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalties on Tuesday after Eric Dier scored the decisive spot kick to send them through to a World Cup quarter-final against Sweden.
England had looked on course for their first win in a knockout round of a tournament in 12 years when captain Harry Kane struck a well-taken penalty in the 57th minute.
But Colombia defender Yerry Mina snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer with his third goal in three matches to force extra time which ended with the game level at 1-1.
Sweden earlier beat Switzerland 1-0 in their last 16 game to advance.