June 15 2018
|
Tammuz, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Soccer: Iran beats Morocco with 95th-minute own goal

By REUTERS
June 15, 2018 20:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ST PETERSBURG - Aziz Bouhaddouz headed an own goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Iran a stunning 1-0 victory over Morocco in the first Group B game of the World Cup on Friday.

The rank outsiders in a group also containing Spain and Portugal were set for a 0-0 draw of little use to either until Ehsan Hajsafi curled in a free kick from the left wing which Bouhaddouz tried to intercept at the near-post but instead steered it into the goal.

It was heart-breaking for Morocco, making their first finals appearance for 20 years, but after starting brightly they will rue their cautious second-half display.

Morocco keeper Munir Mohamedi had earlier made a smart double save to deny Sardar Azmoun's sharp shot and Alireza Jahanbakhsh's looping follow-up while Iran keeper Alireza Beiranvand also had to stay alert when he went full-length to touch away Hakim Ziyech's low volley.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 15, 2018
Cohen loses bid for immediate restraining order against Avenatti

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut