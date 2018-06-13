June 13 2018
|
Sivan, 30, 5778
|
Soccer: Iran's coach Queiroz slams Nike over World Cup boots

By REUTERS
June 13, 2018 08:04
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has called on Nike to apologize to his team after the US sportswear firm said it could not supply the players with football boots for the World Cup due to sanctions.



"US sanctions mean that, as a US company, Nike cannot supply shoes to players in the Iranian National team at this time," Nike had said in a statement.



Queiroz, whose side face Morocco in their Group B opener on Friday, said it was an unnecessary statement and asked FIFA to help.



"It has been a source of inspiration for us," Queiroz told Sky Sports. "This last comment of Nike was, in my personal view, an unnecessary statement. Everybody is aware about the sanctions.

"They should come out and apologize because this arrogant conduct against 23 boys is absolutely ridiculous and unnecessary."


