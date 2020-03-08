Soccer player Ismaeel Ryan to enter quarantine following a trip to Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 8, 2020 20:40
Soccer player Ismaeel Ryan who plays for Ironi Kiryat Shmona informed his club on Sunday he spent the last weekend in Egypt and due to the recent instructions of the Health Ministry will enter home quarantine for the next two weeks.
