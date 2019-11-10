Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Social Security to open disability fund for fibromyalgia patients

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 10, 2019 00:07
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Social Security will promote a 50% disability allowance for fibromyalgia patients, Ynet reported Saturday evening.

According to Ynet, the agency will formulate a clause for the syndrome which will be forwarded to the Health, Justice and Welfare Ministries to be accepted.The process is expected to take several months.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 9, 2019
Yitzhar residents: “Border Police attacked two residents"

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings