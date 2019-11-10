Social Security to open disability fund for fibromyalgia patients

Social Security will promote a 50% disability allowance for fibromyalgia patients, Ynet reported Saturday evening.



According to Ynet, the agency will formulate a clause for the syndrome which will be forwarded to the Health, Justice and Welfare Ministries to be accepted.The process is expected to take several months.



