Sophie Trudeau, wife of Canadian PM, has recovered from coronavirus

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MARCH 29, 2020 15:52
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced on Sunday that she has recovered from Covid-19.


Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for drone attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 04:17 PM
Saudi Arabia coronavirus deaths double from 4 to 8 - Health Ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 04:01 PM
Coronavirus: Head of Russian Orthodox Church says to pray at home
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 03:58 PM
Netherlands records over 10,000 coronavirus cases, 132 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 03:46 PM
Bennett: Defense Ministry must be given control of the coronavirus crisis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/29/2020 02:42 PM
Fuel prices to drop by over 17% in April, Energy Ministry says
Swiss govt says 257 dead from coronavirus, 14,336 tested positive
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 01:05 PM
Police arrest haredi coronavirus lockdown violators
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/29/2020 01:03 PM
Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 2,640
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 12:45 PM
Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 12:44 PM
13th Israeli dies of coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/29/2020 11:54 AM
UK government 'very concerned' after death toll surpasses 1,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 11:38 AM
Number of coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 52,547- RKI
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 10:46 AM
South Korea to impose mandatory coronavirus quarantine on all arrivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/29/2020 10:31 AM
Yesh Atid to former allies: Not too late to turn back from Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/29/2020 09:00 AM
