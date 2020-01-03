Soleimani's replacement: We will see dead Americans throughout the region

Qasem Soleimani replacement as head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, issued his first official statement following the US decision to assassinate IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in a strike late Thursday in Baghdad, saying "we tell everyone now, wait patiently and see the bodies of American soldiers throughout the Middle East." The statement was first reported by Ynet news.The statement comes following intense reverberations accross the Middle East in reaction to the assassination.