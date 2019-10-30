Solomon Tekah case - Family's request to review investigation material denied

The request by the family of slain Israeli-Ethiopian Solomon Tekah to review the documents of the investigation has been denied, KAN News reported.



Tekah was shot and killed last July by a police officer in Kiryat Haim, sparking major riots throughout the country, and an investigation into his death was ordered.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });