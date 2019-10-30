Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Solomon Tekah case - Family's request to review investigation material denied

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 30, 2019 10:51
The request by the family of slain Israeli-Ethiopian Solomon Tekah to review the documents of the investigation has been denied, KAN News reported.

Tekah was shot and killed last July by a police officer in Kiryat Haim, sparking major riots throughout the country, and an investigation into his death was ordered.


