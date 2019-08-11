Some signs of normality return to Kashmir

For the first time in six days, India eased travel restrictions in some parts of Srinagar on Saturday, and people flooded the streets of Kashmir's summer capital to buy provisions ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha on Monday.



But with public mobile, landline telephone and internet connections still severed by the authorities in most of the Indian-controlled Jammu and Kashmir state, many people were still struggling to make contact with relatives to plan the holiday.And some homeowners and city workers were left to clean up Srinagar's streets on Saturday, a day after police used tear gas and fired pellets to control a protest after Friday prayers over India's withdrawal of special rights for the Muslim-majority state.



Seeking to tighten its grip on the region also claimed by neighboring Pakistan, New Delhi on Monday scrapped the state's right to frame its own laws and allowed non-residents to buy property there.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also locked down the revolt-torn region, cutting off communications, detaining more than 500 political leaders and activists, and putting a "virtual curfew" into force with numerous police and army roadblocks stopping movement by many residents.



Regional leaders had warned of a backlash in the region, where militants have been fighting Indian rule for nearly 30 years, leading to the deaths of more than 50,000 people.



