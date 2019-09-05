Son of former Egyptian president dies suddenly of heart attack

Abdullah Morsi, the youngest son of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, died of a heart attack in Cairo.



Abdullah, who was in his 20s, was the youngest son of the former president, who died several months ago while on trial.



