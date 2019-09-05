Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Son of former Egyptian president dies suddenly of heart attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 5, 2019 01:01
Abdullah Morsi, the youngest son of former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, died of a heart attack in Cairo.

Abdullah, who was in his 20s, was the youngest son of the former president, who died several months ago while on trial.


