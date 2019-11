The son of former German President Richard von Weizsäcker, Fritz Eckart von Weizsäcker was stabbed to death, while another man was critically injured in an attempt to stop the assailant, Kan reported on Wednesday.The stabbing occurred during a presentation led by von Weizsäcker at the Schlosspark-Klinik in Berlin, where he worked as a chief physician.Police arrested a 57-year-old man suspect of committing the assassination.