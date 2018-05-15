May 15 2018
|
Sivan, 1, 5778
|
Soros university says will stay in Budapest after foundation leaves

By REUTERS
May 15, 2018 12:56
BUDAPEST - Central European University, a graduate school started by US billionaire George Soros, said on Tuesday it would stay in Hungary's capital despite a decision by its founder's foundation to leave.

University rector Michael Ignatieff called on the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban to formally recognize that the institution had complied with a set of new regulations and should be allowed to keep operating in Hungary.

Earlier on Tuesday, Soros's Open Society Foundations organization said it would close its office in Budapest and move to Berlin, leaving what it called "an increasingly repressive political and legal environment" in Hungary.


