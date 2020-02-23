The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
South Korea: Fourth patient dies from coronavirus

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 03:45
SEOUL - South Korea reported 123 new confirmed coronavirus cases and a fourth death from the virus, taking the national tally to 556, the Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.
More than half the additional cases were found to be linked to a church in the southeastern city of Daegu after a 61-year-old woman known as "Patient 31" who attended services there tested positive for the virus last week, KCDC said in a statement.The coronavirus originated in China and has spread to more than two dozen countries. China has reported 75,569 cases to the World Health Organization and 2,239 deaths.
