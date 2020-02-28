The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
South Korea coronavirus cases surge to 2,337

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 28, 2020 10:47
SEOUL- South Korea reported 571 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total number of infections to 2,337, the largest outbreak outside China where the epidemic began late last year.
The coronavirus crisis has spooked South Korea's financial markets, led Hyundai Motor to shut down one of its plants and prompted boy band BTS to cancel its April concert.
The outbreak, which has killed 13 people in South Korea, has also dented the popularity of President Moon Jae-in, a poll showed.
More than half of South Korea's cases are linked to a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in Cheongdo county.
A 61-year-old woman, known as "Patient 31" attended religious services at the church before testing positive on Feb. 18., according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
The government circulated a list of about 310,000 Shincheonji members to local governments for checks, vice health minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing.
As of Thursday, health authorities had contacted 110,000 of them, 1,638 of whom have shown symptoms and would be tested for the coronavirus, Kim said.
Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin said charges of criminal violation of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act would be brought against the church for refusing the release of a full list of its members.
South Korean boy band BTS canceled concerts in Seoul scheduled for April in Seoul, said their label, Big Hit Entertainment.
Korean Air Lines said it would measure temperatures of all passengers for flights to the United States and turn away passengers whose temperature exceeds 37.5 Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit).
A cabin crew member tested positive for virus this week.
South Korea's neighbors have tightened up entry restrictions in response to the outbreak.
Vietnam suspended visa-free entry for South Korean, its embassy in Hanoi said, and travelers from South Korea will have to quarantine themselves upon entry.
India temporarily suspended visas on arrival for South Koreans and Japanese nationals on Wednesday, South Korea's embassy in India said.
United Kingdom has 19 confirmed coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 11:46 AM
Rabbi Berland's detention extended until next court proceedings
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 02/28/2020 11:31 AM
One female passenger who was on the Diamond Princess dies
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 11:24 AM
Japan's Hokkaido prefecture declares state of emergency over coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 11:18 AM
Case of coronavirus diagnosed in French city of Nice - local mayor
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 10:57 AM
Number with coronavirus rises to 45 in Kuwait as two more cases detected
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 10:45 AM
EU sees risk of slide into major international conflict in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 10:44 AM
Mexico says may have first coronavirus case from man who was in Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 10:43 AM
110 people arriving from Italy to Israel refused entry
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/28/2020 10:37 AM
Mongolian president placed under coronavirus quarantine - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 09:52 AM
NATO says to meet under Article 4 to discuss Syria at Turkey's request
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 09:09 AM
Turkey says world powers must impose no-fly zone in Syria
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 09:03 AM
Russia restricts entry of Iranians, S.Koreans amid coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 08:56 AM
Russia says Turkish troops hit by shelling should not have been in the area - RIA
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 08:15 AM
Belarus announces first case of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/28/2020 07:29 AM
