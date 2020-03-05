South Korea reports 322 additional cases of coronavirus
By REUTERS
MARCH 5, 2020 11:28
South Korea reported 322 more cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, taking the total tally to 6,088 after 438 new cases were reported earlier in the day.
