South Korea to bar people who visited coronavirus hit province in China
By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 09:59
South Korea will bar entry by foreigners who have visited Hubei Province, the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak in China, South Korea's prime minister said on Sunday, according to Yonhap news agency.
The entry ban will go into effect on Tuesday, Yonhap reported, citing Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.
On Sunday, South Korea reported three new confirmed cases of the infection, bringing the total to 15 cases in the country.
