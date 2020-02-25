Southern German state confirms coronavirus case

BERLIN - Authorities confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the southern German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg on Tuesday evening, after a 25-year-old man who had recently been in Milan tested positive.In a statement, the state's health ministry said the man, who had likely become infected during a visit to Italy, had contacted authorities after coming down with flu-like symptoms. He would be taken to a hospital later on Tuesday evening where he would be treated in isolation, the ministry added."People in close contact with the patient will be kept in home isolation and be asked about their state of health every day," it said. "As soon as a contact person develops symptoms, they will also be isolated in hospital."