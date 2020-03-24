Spain reports 6,600 new coronavirus cases overnight, over 500 dead
By REUTERS
MARCH 24, 2020 12:59
The number of new coronavirus cases in Spain jumped on Tuesday to 39,673 from 33,089 cases registered on Monday, the health ministry reported on Tuesday.The number of fatalities rose to 2,696 overnight from 2,182, the ministry said.
