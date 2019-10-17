Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Spain to reinforce police presence in Catalonia - minister

By REUTERS
October 17, 2019 11:30
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Spain will send more police to Catalonia after three evenings of unrest, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told Telecinco TV on Thursday, adding that this was both to guarantee security and to allow police already there to rest.

Protesters set cars on fire and threw petrol bombs at police in Barcelona on Wednesday, intensifying unrest sparked by the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders who had sought to declare an independent state.


