The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Spain's coronavirus death-toll nears 20,000

By REUTERS  
APRIL 16, 2020 16:13
 Spain on Thursday reported a rise in its national toll of deaths from the coronavirus in the past day, but figures from the region of Catalonia indicated the real total so far could be several thousand more.
The number of people infected also rose, although health emergency chief Fernando Simon said this was due to increased testing and that most concerned people with mild or no symptoms.
Spain has been one of the countries worst hit by the global epidemic but it has tentatively started to ease a lockdown imposed on March 14.
The health ministry said on Thursday the total number of fatalities rose to 19,130 over the past 24 hours as 551 people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, up from 523 the previous day. The overall number of cases of those infected rose to 182,816, from 177,633 on Wednesday.
"The increase in the number of tests has led to an increase in the number of cases," Simon said at the government's daily news conference.
However, Catalonia's health department announced late on Wednesday an additional 3,242 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, nearly doubling its previous tally to 7,097 for the region.
The addition was due to a methodology change, with data from funerary services on suspected and confirmed coronavirus deaths in nursing homes and private homes included for the first time.
Until now, the Catalan health department was only reporting coronavirus deaths in hospitals and confirmed by tests.

Erdan: Ramadan is our greatest challenge in fighting coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 04:19 PM
Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 4,869, reports say could be higher
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 04:15 PM
US Pentagon chief criticizes China on coronavirus handling
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 03:42 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Myanmar-India border region
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 03:17 PM
EU: Coronavirus-tracking apps must not use personal location data
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 02:21 PM
Coronavirus: Russia to spell out stance on UN call for global truce
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 02:14 PM
Palestine TV correspondent called in for questioning in Jerusalem: report
Hamas prisoners in northern Israel declare hunger strike
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 01:38 PM
Quadcopter infiltrates Israel from Gaza, returns to Gaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 01:34 PM
Coronavirus: Spain's death toll rises to 19,130
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 01:22 PM
Coronavirus: Iran records 77,995 cases, 4,869 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 01:01 PM
Another coronavirus death: No. 141 is a 76-year-old man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 12:40 PM
Coronavirus: Russia reports new record daily rise in cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 10:57 AM
Coronavirus: UK must keep social distancing until vaccine is ready
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2020 10:21 AM
Mental healthcare declines due to coronavirus outbreak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/16/2020 09:47 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by