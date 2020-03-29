Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528
By REUTERS
MARCH 29, 2020 12:44
MADRID - Spain's coronavirus death toll rose by 838 cases overnight to 6,528 the health ministry said on Sunday, marking the highest daily rise in fatalities.The total number of those infected rose to 78,797 from 72,248 on Saturday.
