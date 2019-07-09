Spanish man dies after being swept away by floods

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
TAFALLA - One man's body has been found after a river burst its banks during sudden, torrential rain in the northern Spanish region of Navarra on Monday night, the local government said.
Footage showed the raging Cidacos river, which surged from 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) to over four meters in a few hours, spilling onto the streets and sweeping away anything that lay in its path.
The storms in Navarra caught the regional government by surprise, with four times as much rain falling than originally forecast and coming just a week after a Europe-wide heat wave that caused two deaths in Spain.
The government of Navarra recommended people stayed in their homes on Tuesday around the worst of the floods as heavy rains continued and surging waters smashed through major highways, dragging cars, tree branches and debris in its wake.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>