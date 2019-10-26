Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Spanish police charge to disperse protesters outside Barcelona HQ

By REUTERS
October 26, 2019 22:38
Dozens of Spanish police with shields and backed by riot vans charged to disperse Catalan pro-independence protesters late on Saturday who had gathered outside police headquarters in central Barcelona.

Reuters TV footage showed police forcing their way through the thousands-strong crowd to try to disperse it while demonstrators threw stones and flares.


