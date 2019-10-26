Spanish police charge to disperse protesters outside Barcelona HQ

Dozens of Spanish police with shields and backed by riot vans charged to disperse Catalan pro-independence protesters late on Saturday who had gathered outside police headquarters in central Barcelona.



Reuters TV footage showed police forcing their way through the thousands-strong crowd to try to disperse it while demonstrators threw stones and flares.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });