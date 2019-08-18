Protesters in Gaza call on Hamas to launch more attacks on Israel

Protesters called on the terrorist movements in Gaza to launch more rockets at Israel as a spontaneous march broke out in the northern Gaza Strip in support of the terrorists who were killed while attempting to infiltrate into southern Israel on Saturday night, according to the Palestinian Quds news agency.





"الشعب يريد ضرب صواريخ"... مسيرة عفوية وفاءً للشهداء ودعمًا للمقاومة في مخيم جباليا شمال قطاع #غزة، قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/qr6wU7kl0b — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) August 17, 2019

On Saturday night, five armed Palestinians were killed by IDF troops as they tried to cross into southern Israel from Beit Hanoun in Gaza shortly after three rockets were launched into southern Israel.

The five armed men were reported to be members of both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s military wing, Saraya al-Quds.

