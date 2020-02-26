Spread of coronavirus in South Korea prompts Chinese cities to curb travel

More Chinese cities close to the Korean Peninsula are imposing travel restrictions on outsiders as the coronavirus spreads rapidly through South Korea.Yancheng city in China's Jiangsu province has advised South Koreans with permanent residence to stay at home, according to a government social media post posted on Wednesday.Short-term visitors, meanwhile, have been advised to stay at hotels designated by the local government.Dalian city, a major port hub across from the Korean Peninsula, imposed its own restrictions on visitors, according to a government notice published on Wednesday.