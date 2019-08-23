Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sri Lanka withdraws emergency law imposed after Easter attacks

By REUTERS
August 23, 2019 16:17
 COLOMBO - Sri Lanka on Friday withdrew an emergency law imposed after Easter Sunday attacks in April, a military spokesman said.

Sri Lanka imposed emergency law, giving police and military extensive powers to detain and interrogate suspects without court orders, after more than 250 were killed in Islamist militant bombings across churches and luxury hotels on April 21.

The army will continue to assist police for internal security, military spokesman Sumith Atapattu told Reuters.


