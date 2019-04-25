Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Sri Lanka's defence secretary resigns following terror attack

By REUTERS
April 25, 2019 16:22
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 
X

COLOMBO - Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando told Reuters on Thursday that he had resigned, taking responsibility for the suicide bomber attacks on the country last Sunday.

He said that while there had been no failure on his own part, he was taking responsibility for failures of some institutions he headed as the secretary of defense.He said that security agencies were actively responding to intelligence they had about the possibility of attacks before they were launched.



"We were working on that. All those agencies were working on that," he said.

The Easter Sunday bombings on churches and luxury hotels killed at least 359 people and wounded about 500.

Hot Opinion
Most Read
