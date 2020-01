Stabbing attack thwarted at Gush Etzion Junction, terrorist shot

A would-be stabbing attack was thwarted at Gush Etzion Junction on Thursday morning.The attacker, reported by the IDF Spokesperson to be a Palestinian youth aged 15, was shot in his foot and later taken to hospital. There were no other casualties.

