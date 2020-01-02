The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Stabbing attack thwarted at Gush Etzion Junction, terrorist shot

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JANUARY 2, 2020 15:37
A would-be stabbing attack was thwarted at Gush Etzion Junction on Thursday morning.
The attacker, reported by the IDF Spokesperson to be a Palestinian youth aged 15, was shot in his foot and later taken to hospital. There were no other casualties.
  
Regev lauds Supreme Court's refusal to rule on Netanyahu's legal status
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/02/2020 04:41 PM
Horowitz: Netanyahu is a liar, public won’t get a penny from gas deal
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/02/2020 04:16 PM
Turkey to back Libya deployment bill but troops unlikely for now
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 02:40 PM
Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University Belfast
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 02:04 PM
Erdogan says up to 250,000 people fleeing from Syria's Idlib towards Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 12:54 PM
US consulate warns employees as gun battles rock Mexican border city
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 11:03 AM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits northeastern Iran - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 08:05 AM
21 dead in Indonesia floods, landslides
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 05:40 AM
Hasidic man assaulted during robbery in Brooklyn - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/02/2020 12:05 AM
Regev: Immunity is the obvious thing, confident Netanyahu will win
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:55 PM
Netanyahu submits immunity request to Knesset Speaker
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:46 PM
Knesset gears up to form committee to debate immunity request
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:35 PM
Shas stands to gain a Ministry as Netanyahu sheds portfolios
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:34 PM
Judge Melcer: Facebook, google, Twitter accepted my position
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:12 PM
Stav Shaffir: Israelis now know why we have third elections, immunity
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:00 PM
