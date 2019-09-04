Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

State Comptroller approves Netanyahu loan request for legal fees

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 4, 2019
After being rejected twice by a State Comptroller committee, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received permission to take out a loan from American businessman Spencer Partridge to fund his legal fees, Ynet reported.   

New State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman changed the makeup of a key committee in August that decides how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can finance his legal defense against public corruption charges, as well as other monetary questions relating to public servants.


