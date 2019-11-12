Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

State Dept: Some 10,000 ISIS detainees in Syria 'ticking time-bomb'

By REUTERS
November 12, 2019 21:23
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 WASHINGTON - Around 10,000 Islamic State detainees and their families in nearby camps in northeastern Syria present a big security risk, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday, even though the U.S.-allied Kurdish militia was fully capable of keeping them secure.

"It's not a particularly secure situation," the official told reporters in a conference call. "It’s a ticking time bomb to simply have the better part of 10,000 detainees, many of them foreign fighters," he said, and repeated Washington's stance that they should be repatriated to their countries.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 12, 2019
IDF drone strikes PIJ post in northern Gaza Strip

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings