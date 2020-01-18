The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
State dept. to investigate if ex-ambassador Yovanovitch was under threat

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 18, 2020 03:07
The US State Department will do everything necessary to determine whether former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was under threat in Ukraine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.
Documents released this week indicated Lev Parnas, a Ukraine-born US citizen, helped US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani investigate US presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
They also showed Parnas was involved in monitoring Yovanovitch's movements before Trump removed her in May. Yovanovitch, a respected career diplomat, was a key witness in the U.S. House of Representatives' investigation of Trump before he was impeached in December.
Late on Friday, a Democratic aide said House Democrats will be sending additional text messages, photographs and other documents provided by Parnas for the Senate impeachment trial that gets underway in earnest next week.
Suspected murder/suicide: Man and a woman were found dead in Petah Tikva
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 01/17/2020 10:10 PM
Ukraine president gives PM second chance after recording leak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 08:02 PM
Trump taps lawyer Dershowitz, others for impeachment trial defense
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 07:38 PM
Canada says black boxes from Iran crash should be sent to France
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 07:35 PM
U.S.'s representative on Iran: Tehran's threats will isolate it more
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 06:22 PM
Russia: Iran was spooked by reports of U.S. F-35s when it downed airliner
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 04:00 PM
Syria ceasefire has failed as civilians killed daily - UN rights boss
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 01:33 PM
Air France-KLM: Stopped flying over Iran after downing of Ukraine plane
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 01:30 PM
Iranian representative coming to Ukraine next week, Kiev says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 12:15 PM
Taliban open to 10-day ceasefire with US
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 07:20 AM
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/17/2020 04:26 AM
US warship spotted sailing through Taiwan Straits after elections
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 02:36 AM
US and Mexico agree on plan to combat drug, arms trade
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/17/2020 01:28 AM
IDF attacks underground Hamas terror cell
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/16/2020 11:34 PM
Egypt orders the release of Turkish news agency employees
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/16/2020 11:31 PM
