State of Siege declared in Guatemala

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales declared a state of siege in five eastern departments following the murder of three marines.



The state of siege is the fourth highest state of exception that Guatemala can impose, and severely limits different constitutional rights and freedoms.The area affected – specifically the departments Alta Verapaz, El Progreso, Izabal, Peten and Zacapa – are all near the borders with Mexico and Honduras, an area known as the "drug trafficking corridor."



According to the Guatemalan army, the marines were "ambushed" near a hidden runway in El Estor, Izabal, which is used by drug traffickers.





