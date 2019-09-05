Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

State of Siege declared in Guatemala

By REUTERS
September 5, 2019 04:07
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales declared a state of siege in five eastern departments following the murder of three marines.

The state of siege is the fourth highest state of exception that Guatemala can impose, and severely limits different constitutional rights and freedoms.The area affected – specifically the departments Alta Verapaz, El Progreso, Izabal, Peten and Zacapa – are all near the borders with Mexico and Honduras, an area known as the "drug trafficking corridor."

According to the Guatemalan army, the marines were "ambushed" near a hidden runway in El Estor, Izabal, which is used by drug traffickers.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 5, 2019
North Korea to UN: Cut international aid staff

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings