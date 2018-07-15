State requests seven-month extension for haredi draft law

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The State Attorney turned to the Forum for Equality in the Burden, which advocates for equal demands from haredi and secular citizens in their military service, and requested to delay the implementation of the recently passed haredi draft law by seven months.
Itay Ben Horin, who petitioned the case on behalf of the forum, responded that the forum opposes the postponement of the bill.
"Implementation has been delayed for the past 20 years," he said. "Let the army draft [people] according to the Defense Service Law, and figure out your political affairs on your own time. Not all IDF recruits should be held captive by some 80-year-old rabbis who haven't yet decided what their opinions are on the matter and who are trying to concoct a political deal over the heads of the soldiers."
The haredi draft law, which passed its final reading on July third, stipulates annual enlistment targets which increase every year for ten years, and financial sanctions in the form of steadily increasing reductions to the budget for haredi yeshivas should enlistment targets not be met.
Ultra-orthodox factions in the Knesset have repeatedly stated that if the law goes into effect they will leave the coalition, threatening the stability of the current government.