Stav Shaffir: Israelis now know why we have third elections, immunity

Green Party leader Stav Shaffir responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement on Wednesday saying “Israeli citizens who did not understand why…they are being dragged to a third election have the answer tonight: [to gain] immunity for a corrupt prime minister.”“The Left-leaning block must unite,” Shaffir said, “and fight this with all their might.” Netanyahu informed the nation he means to ask for immunity as he believes the legal indictment against him is politically motivated. He also claimed that once the Knesset which approves the request is dispersed, the immunity is nullified, and he means to face the indictments against him in court.