Steinitz: Netanyahu and Rabin not traitors

When Maariv journalist Ben Caspit joked that Likudniks think prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was a traitor, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz immediately said “God forbid,” and added that any prime minister, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Rabin, can make mistakes and that doesn’t make them traitors.



This was after Steinitz lamented people calling Netanyahu a traitor because of the submarines affair.

When asked about Diaspora (mainly US) Jews' complaints about Netanyahu’s close ties with US President Donald Trump and other far-right figures (Brazilian President Jair Balsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin), Steinitz replied that Israel’s national security comes first and these ties are an asset for Israel. " Diaspora Jewry is important to us," he said. "But it would be wrong for the prime minister of Israel not to take advantage of his ties with the US president."

