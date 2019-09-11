Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Steinitz: Netanyahu and Rabin not traitors

By
September 11, 2019 10:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

When Maariv journalist Ben Caspit joked that Likudniks think prime minister Yitzhak Rabin was a traitor, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz immediately said “God forbid,” and added that any prime minister, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Rabin, can make mistakes and that doesn’t make them traitors.

This was after Steinitz lamented people calling Netanyahu a traitor because of the submarines affair.

When asked about Diaspora (mainly US) Jews' complaints about Netanyahu’s close ties with US President Donald Trump and other far-right figures (Brazilian President Jair Balsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin), Steinitz replied that Israel’s national security comes first and these ties are an asset for Israel. "Diaspora Jewry is important to us," he said. "But it would be wrong for the prime minister of Israel not to take advantage of his ties with the US president."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 11, 2019
Iran says Bolton's resignation won't lead to talks with the U.S.

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut