Steinitz calls to renew the idea of an Israeli-Palestinian confederation

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz responded to Trump's muddled announcement concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the United Nations General Assembly, calling for a confederation, in an interview on Army Radio on Thursday morning.
"The idea of a confederation is an idea that needs to be renewed, and today no Palestinian can control [a state] alone," Steinitz said.
An Israeli-Palestinian confederation, versions of which have been proposed by several thinkers on both sides of the conflict, would entail two separate, sovereign states that would share water and energy infrastructure, cooperate on mutual defense and security, and, in some variations, have a common judiciary and open borders.
Trump had said at the UNGA that "I think probably two-state is more likely." But "if the Israelis and the Palestinians want one state, that's okay with me," he added. "If they want two states, that's okay with me."
