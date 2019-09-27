Stena Impero in international water following Iran detention

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 14:14
Stena Impero, the British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran, has reached international waters on route to Dubai, the Swedish owner of the tanker said on Friday.

"It reached international waters at 0945," Stena Bulk CEO Erik Hanell said in a text message. "The Master has reported that all crew members are safe and in high spirits following release."

Iran seized the British tanker on July 19 near the Strait of Hormuz for alleged marine violations. Earlier this week Iranian officials said all legal hurdles had been cleared for the ship to be released.


