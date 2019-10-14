Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Still a lot of Brexit work to do, says UK PM Johnson's spokesman

By REUTERS
October 14, 2019 14:07
Talks with the European Union to strike a divorce deal remain constructive but there is still a lot of work to do, British Prime Minister's Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The spokesman said Britain wanted to make progress as quickly at possible but that both sides were under great time pressure with a summit of EU leaders beginning on Thursday.


