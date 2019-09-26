Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Venezuela's Maduro did not discuss new loans with Putin

By REUTERS
September 26, 2019 12:22
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro did not discuss new loans for Caracas at talks in Moscow, but that they had touched on military technical cooperation.

Maduro and Putin met in Moscow on Wednesday. Moscow has been one of Maduro's biggest backers in the face of what it has described as U.S. efforts to undermine him.


