Storm Fernand to reach coast of Mexico by Wednesday - NHC

September 4, 2019 03:58
Tropical Storm Fernand, now in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to strengthen before it reaches the coast of Mexico on Wednesday night or early Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is currently located about 105 miles (165 km) south east of La Pesca, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80 kph), the Miami-based center said on Tuesday.


