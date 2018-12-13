Strike called in West Bank settlements in protest of ongoing terror

Breaking news.
Settlement leaders from Beit El, Samaria and Binyamin have announced a general strike on Friday in response to the ongoing terror attacks in the West Bank.
Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin regional council said in an interview that these regional councils also organized a protest on Thursday evening at Paris Square in Jerusalem.
Further, Gantz said that these regional councils and schools in these communities will go on strike Friday in protest of the ongoing terror attacks.
Gantz also said, "Route 60 had been closed to Palestinians in the past and since the road has been opened there has been nothing but terror."
