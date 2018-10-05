Strong quake hits Japan's northern island, no tsunami danger

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
TOKYO - A strong earthquake on Friday jolted the same area of Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido that was hit by one of the country's most powerful tremors last month.
The quake, which struck at 8:58 a.m. had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, and measured a 'weak 5' on Japan's quake intensity scale of 1 to 7, with 7 being the strongest, Japanese broadcaster NHK said.
There was no danger of a tsunami from the quake, it said.
The US Geological Survey said the quake, which it measured at 5.2 magnitude, was 42 km deep and centred on Hokkaido's southern coast.
A magnitude 6.7 quake on September 6 paralysed Hokkaido, an island the size of Austria, killing dozens, triggering landslides and temporarily knocking power to all 5.3 million of its residents.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>