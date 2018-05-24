May 24 2018
Sudan: Committed to Yemen military campaign, weeks after signaling doubts

By REUTERS
May 24, 2018 13:15
CAIRO - Sudan remains committed to a Saudi-led alliance fighting in Yemen, state news agency SUNA quoted President Omar al-Bashir as saying, three weeks after the Sudanese defense minister said Khartoum was assessing its participation in the Yemen war.

Sudan has at least 3,000 ground troops and several fighter jets fighting in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led alliance. Dozens of Sudanese soldiers have been killed on coastal battlefronts, local and Yemeni media have reported.

SUNA said Bashir, at a meeting on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia's assistant minister of defense Mohamed Abdullah al-Aish, said economic hardship will not deter Khartoum from "playing its Arab role in restoring legitimacy in Yemen, given that Sudan's declared principle is to defend the land of the two holy mosques."


