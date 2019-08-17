Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Sudan military names three members for sovereign council - Sky News Arabia

By REUTERS
August 17, 2019
Sudan's sovereign council will include Transitional Military Council (TMC) head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Lieutenant General Yasser Al-Atta, the TMC's spokesperson said to Sky News Arabia.

Under a power-sharing agreement the sovereign council will include five members selected by the TMC, five picked by the main opposition coalition, and one agreed upon by both sides.

The military's two remaining members will be named at a later time, Shams El Din Kabbashi said.


