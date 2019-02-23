Sudan's Bashir declares one-year state of emergency, dissolves government

Breaking news.
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir, facing the country's biggest popular protests since he came to power 30 years ago, declared a one-year state of emergency on Friday and called on parliament to postpone constitutional amendments that would allow him to seek another term in a 2020 presidential election.
In a televised speech, Bashir also said he would dissolve the central government as well as state governments.
"Firm economic measures should be taken in a new government," Bashir said, adding that he will assign that task to a qualified team.
He also encouraged the opposition to "move forward," and engage in a dialog.
"I extend a sincere invitation to the opposition forces, who are still outside the path of national reconciliation ... to move forward and engage in the dialog regarding the current issues of our country."
The anti-government demonstrations began on Dec. 19, triggered by price increases and cash shortages, but quickly developed into protests against Bashir's rule.
